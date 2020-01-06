Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops the UK Charts in First Week of 2020 - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remained in first place on the UK charts, according to UKIE/GSD for the week ending January 4, 2020. This is the first week of 2020. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and FIFA 20 are in second and third places, respectively.

Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch is the only new retail release this week. He game debuted in 14th place. Launch sales for the game are 15 time bigger than its predecessor. There were no other new releases in the charts.

This is the first retail charts from GSD, which is the new charts supplier in the UK. GSD will also release a weekly digital chart that features sales numbers from publishers. The digital chart will release later this week.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Just Dance 2020 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario and Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Thanks GamesIndustry.

