BioShock 2 Director on BioShock 4: I Hope They Cast Off the Chains of the Past - News

/ 97 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

BioShock 2 director Jordan Thomas speaking with TechRadar is hoping the next game in the franchise, a BioShock 4, will expand the concept and will take place somewhere unexpected.

"I hope they cast off the chains of the past, that they feel as unbound as possible...that is what I’d hope the series [is] known for: taking you to places you didn’t expect, thematically and physically."





Didn't use in piece, but asked @nullspeak about his hopes for next BioShock. "I hope they cast off the chains of the past, that they feel as unbound as possible...that is what Iâ€™d hope the series [is] known for: taking you to places you didnâ€™t expect, thematically and physically" — Samuel Horti (@SamuelHorti) January 5, 2020

"What BioShock does brilliantly is allow you to physically explore the space described by a philosophy, and learn about it by osmosis, rather than being lectured," he said during the interview. "Through sheer repetition and the fact that everywhere you turn, there was a lesson, whether it was visual or auditory, that achieves a sort of synthesis. I think people who knew nothing about objectivism got steeped in it to the extent that they could at least argue on the internet about it."

"[BioShock] is still a bombastic action shooter, but it can be seminal in the sense that it inspired people to try harder, and to exceed what we managed to do," he added. "And I think there’s a role for games like that. You can be deeply critical of all three games, but I do think it asked people: ‘Hey, could we do a little more?’ I’m glad to see the industry get a little bit more interested in what their games are saying."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles