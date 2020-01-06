League of Legends Season 10 Starts on January 10 - News

posted 1 hour ago

The 10th season of Riot Games’ League of Legends will start on January 10.

The 10th season will feature a new Champion named Sett. Sett is a former fighter in the Navori pits and is known for his strength. There will also be a soft ranked reset, placement matches and more.

