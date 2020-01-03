NPD Analyst: PS5 and Xbox Series X Launch Won't Have Meaningful Impact on Switch Sales - Sales

Video game industry analyst at NPD Mat Piscatella via Twitter said that 40 percent of Nintendo Switch owners in the US also own a PlayStation 4 and/or an Xbox One. He says the launch of the next generation, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, won't have a huge impact on the sales of the Switch in 2020.

"According to our PlayerPulse surveys, over 40% of Switch owners in the US also own a PS4 and/or an Xbox One," said Piscatella. "Switch isn't a substitute to PS or Xbox, it's supplemental. I don't see next gen HW launches having a meaningful direct cannibalistic impact on Switch sales in '20.

"For clarity, supplemental in this context means supplemental purchase (additive/incremental). This term does not refer to player preference."

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

