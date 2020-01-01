Superhot VR Earned Over $2 Million in 7 Days - News

posted 2 hours ago

There have been reports of an increase in sales of virtual reality headsets over the holidays and since Valve announced Half-Life: Alyx.

The director of special projects at Superhot Team Callum Underwood announced via Twitter Superhot VR earned over $2 million over just seven days. The figure includes sales from all platforms the game is available on. However, the sales from PlayStation VR are estimated and official numbers won't be released until sometime this year.

SUPERHOT VR has grossed over 2 million dollars on all platforms in the past 7 days alone. Thank you players!! ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¥³ pic.twitter.com/jkTINcGH4f — Callum Underwood (@DevRelCallum) December 29, 2019

(Note that PSVR is an estimate as we wonâ€™t get numbers till next year, but our IndieBI analysts are confident!). — Callum Underwood (@DevRelCallum) December 29, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

