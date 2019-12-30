Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops the UK Charts in Final Week of 2019 - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remained in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending December 28. This is the final week of 2019.

Overall physical sales of 2019 were down nearly 20 percent when compared to 2018. This will change in 2020 as GfK will no longer be providing UK charts. A new project from the European trade body ISFE called GSD will be used starting in 2020. This will include all retail sales, as well as digital sales from some publishers. Some publishers not providing digital sales includes Bethesda and Nintendo.

The data from GSD will take longer to compile and be posted. UKIE will be using the GSD chart as the official UK charts going forward and will release physical and digital charts separately.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi’s Mansion 3 Grand Theft Auto V Borderlands 3 Just Dance 2020 Pokemon Sword Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Refueled

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

