Sony Files a Patent for a New PlayStation Controller

Sony was approved for a patent on a new PlayStation controller on December 26. The patent was posted on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) database.

The front of the controller is similar to the DualShock 4 controller for the PlayStation 4. It has the for the analog sticks, d-pad, and face buttons. There is no PlayStation button on the patent.

It is the back of the controller that sees the most changes. The back of the controller features two buttons that can be programmed to do the same as any other button on the front of the controller.

It isn't known if this will be the final design for the DualShock 5 controller for the PlayStation 5. The PS5 features USB-C ports, while this patent for the controller features a micro-USB.

A patent being filed doesn't mean the controller will become a reality as Sony could just be covering their bases in case they decide to go with this design.

View images of the patent below:

