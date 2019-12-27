Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 613 Views

Valve has released its list of best-selling new releases of 2019 on Steam. The list features 12 of the best-selling games, however, the games are in no particular order.

Here are the top 12 best-selling new releases of 2019 on Steam:

  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Destiny 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Planet Zoo
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Code Vein
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Mordhau
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

9 Comments

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (5 hours ago)

Halo did extremely well. Should see more activity as well with each game added.

derpysquirtle64
derpysquirtle64 (20 minutes ago)

Nice to see Code Vein get in there

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (5 hours ago)

Nice to see Mordhau on that list. It deserves it.

Radek
Radek (8 hours ago)

Wow RDR2 only on 8th place, Sekiro on 10th despite only launching on Steam, RDR2 was also on Rockstar Launcher and Epic Store and a month earlier at that. Sekiro barely at 10th and it still won GOTY

trasharmdsister12
trasharmdsister12 (8 hours ago)

The list isn't in a set order.

Radek
Radek (8 hours ago)

Oh you are right, shame

Azzanation
Azzanation (1 hour ago)

Sales of a game has nothing to do with game accolades.

Radek
Radek (1 hour ago)

Super niche games usually don't win though, games without mass appeal, why do you think Persona 5 didn't win any awards in the west? Dark Souls games and even Sekiro are still quite niche games.

Azzanation
Azzanation (38 minutes ago)

The most popular games dont win GOTY either. Games like Fortnite, Minecraft, Dota2, WoW, Pokemon etc never won and they are phenomenons.

