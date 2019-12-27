Top 12 Best-Selling New Releases of 2019 on Steam - Sales

/ 613 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Valve has released its list of best-selling new releases of 2019 on Steam. The list features 12 of the best-selling games, however, the games are in no particular order.

Here are the top 12 best-selling new releases of 2019 on Steam:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Destiny 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Devil May Cry 5

Resident Evil 2

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Remnant: From the Ashes

Code Vein

Red Dead Redemption 2

Mordhau

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles