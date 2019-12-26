Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending December 21 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 9,329 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,529,976 consoles sold for the week ending December 21, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 667,111 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 301,552 units, the 3DS with 17,718 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 36 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 59,221 units. PS4 sales are down 128,741 units and the Xbox One is down 97,077 units. The 3DS is down 182,366 units and the PS Vita is down 4,512 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 1,529,976 (48,837,857)
- PlayStation 4 - 667,111 (105,460,677)
- Xbox One - 301,552 (45,829,002)
- 3DS - 17,718 (74,986,796)
- PS Vita - 36 (15,901,746)
- Switch - 623,271
- Xbox One - 227,663
- PlayStation 4 - 218,268
- 3DS - 8,562
- Switch - 441,590
- PlayStation 4 - 263,193
- Xbox One - 63,741
- 3DS - 5,487
- Switch - 410,176
- PlayStation 4 - 165,413
- Xbox One - 4,051
- 3DS - 3,397
- PS Vita - 36
- Switch - 54,939
- PlayStation 4 - 20,237
- Xbox One - 6,097
- 3DS - 272
17 Comments
With best week, switch should outsell the best year of the PS4 and cords SNES whiile it's at it
Looks like X1 can still achieve 50 million. Will need less than 4 million sales after holidays. MS also has several games coming, Halo Infinite most notably.
So Ps4 with a $50 price cut and Christmas getting closer, only saw an increase of 20K from previous week?
PS4 didn't have official MSRP price cut since 2016 .. if it had it would be at least 1.5-2M more for the year.
- +1
Ps4 had a temporary price cut of $50 that started December 15th
- 0
no it hadn't because this is not officialy MSRP price cut from sony, every year around november and december consoles get unofficial pricecuts through different gamestores and sites for better sales, this is not counted as a price cut. pricecut is when sony officially announce pricecut, which after this is permanent. Pricecuts for december or november are nothing, because every time every single year every console can be found for about 50$ less (sometimes even 100$ less) in those 2 months because of the christmas season.
- +1
PS4 should reach 15M total for the year with the sales until 31 of december, XB1 maybe 5.5M and switch will pass 20M for the year. All in all PS4 should end up with ~107M, XB1 ~46.5M and Switch with ~50M
For PS4 i think you mean 14 million and 106.
- +2
no, this week is the strongest and with 3 days after it left, PS4 has a chance to sold around 1 - 1.5M.
now PS4 is 13.7, you can't tell me that it will sell only 300k units in the strongest week of the year (or equivalent to black friday week), besides just the 3 days will be at least 100k more, so it will do around 1M to 1.5M and the last 3 days should help to get close to 1.5M. and 107M for the year.
- -2
This was the strongest week of the year. Next one will see a big drop.
- +1
yeah um no PS4 isn't gonna magically sell 2.5x more on week 52 than it did this week which was the biggest december week of the year. With your logic Switch should sell 4 million in the final week. Next week only has like 3 holiday shopping days. It will still be a big week but certainly smaller than week 51. I expect Switch to maybe hit 1 million and PS4 to probably do like 400k, so like i said, it should hit 14 million for the year and miiiiiight hit 106 million.
- +1
I am not saying that it will definitely sell 2.5x more, just saying that it will be the strongest weekend because 21,22,23,24,25 are the strongest days of the year maybe after only black friday. So this next week PS4 can reach around 1M or something also I am taking into account the last 3 days too, that won't be in the week ending 28 which will also do some numbers. Also it will hit 14M 100% and will probably come close to 15M and close to 107M but well beyong 106M and 14M for the year
- 0
Now you're just ignoring history. Week 51 is bigger than week 52. By the way, next week won't include dec 21st and dec 25 isn't part of the big selling days. Having 3 of the strongest days in the year followed by 4 big but much lower days always results in less sales than a full week aproaching christmas (week 51).
- +2
22, 23 and 24 combined are equal if not bigger sales days than the whole 51 week this year.
The history also shows one strong week but the previous years week 52 are days after 22 and 23rd now the week 52 includes them. Maybe it will not be 15.0 M total but it will be close, and the chance is preety big to pass 14.5M for the year with the 10 days left from now.
- 0
It has 0% chance of getting close to either and that's before adjustments.
- 0