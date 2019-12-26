Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending December 21 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,529,976 consoles sold for the week ending December 21, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 667,111 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 301,552 units, the 3DS with 17,718 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 36 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 59,221 units. PS4 sales are down 128,741 units and the Xbox One is down 97,077 units. The 3DS is down 182,366 units and the PS Vita is down 4,512 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,529,976 ( 48,837,857 ) PlayStation 4 - 667,111 ( 105,460,677 ) Xbox One - 301,552 ( 45,829,002 ) 3DS - 17,718 ( 74,986,796 ) PS Vita - 36 (15,901,746)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 623,271 Xbox One - 227,663 PlayStation 4 - 218,268 3DS - 8,562

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 441,590 PlayStation 4 - 263,193 Xbox One - 63,741 3DS - 5,487 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 410,176 PlayStation 4 - 165,413 Xbox One - 4,051 3DS - 3,397 PS Vita - 36

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 54,939 PlayStation 4 - 20,237 Xbox One - 6,097 3DS - 272

