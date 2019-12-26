Switch Sold 291,485 Units Last Week in Japan, PS4 Sold 107,313 Units - Sales

/ 1,870 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield sold 288,199 units at retail in its fifth week of release in Japan, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 22. The figure includes physical game copies, download cards, and the Double Pack. It does not include digital figures. The game has now sold 2,744,658 units in Japan.

The entire top 10 software charts were games all for the Nintendo Switch. Luigi’s Mansion 3 sold 78,903 units, Ring Fit Adventure sold 56,861, and Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sold 50,405 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 291,485 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 107,313 units, the 3DS sold 3,253 units. The Xbox One sold 226 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 38 units.

Here is the complete charts:

NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 288,199 (2,744,658) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 78,903 (446,649) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 56,861 (443,118) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 50,405 (154,262) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 41,907 (1,105,034) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 38,527 (303,372) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 37,835 (2,618,126) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 34,368 (774,102) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 34,085 (3,417,667) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 32,041 (1,229,061) [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Bandai Namco, 10/10/19) – 20,709 (108,025) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 19,662 (3,231,666) [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (Koei Tecmo, 12/19/19) – 18,386 (New) [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4++ (Level-5, 12/05/19) – 14,558 (34,565) [PS4] Project Sakura Wars (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/12/19) – 13,532 (153,908) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,113 (1,470,179) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (01/11/19) – 11,936 (735,437) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 11,602 (409,844) [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (Koei Tecmo, 12/19/19) – 9,928 (New) [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (Konami, 06/27/19) – 9,649 (201,884) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 9,639 (2,039,914) [NSW] Fortnite Darkfire Bundle (Warner Bros. Japan, 11/07/19) – 8,464 (34,910) [NSW] Uta no Prince-sama Repeat LOVE for Nintendo Switch (Broccoli, 12/19/19) – 8,410 (New) [NSW] Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko – Game de Asobou! Ehon no Sekai (Nippon Columbia, 11/07/19) – 8,394 (26,352) [NSW] Terraria (Spike Chunsoft, 12/19/19) – 7,516 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 6,951 (456,426) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,631 (778,039) [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 6,312 (411,902) [NSW] FIFA 20 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/27/19) – 6,222 (38,118) [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega, 07/25/19) – 6,139 (75,821)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles