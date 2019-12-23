Pokémon Sword and Shield Sold 2.72M Digital Units in 1 Month, Jedi Fallen Order Sold 2.14M, RDR2 Sold 408K on Epic - Sales

Research firm SuperData has released its digital sales estimates for three of the biggest video game releases in November.

Pokémon Sword and Shield sold 2.72 million digital units inits first month, which sold better than recent first-party Nintendo Switch titles, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order set a franchise record for the best-selling console digital launch. It outsold 2017's Star Wars Battlefront II by more than two to one, selling 2.14 million digital units in November.





Red Dead Redemption 2 on Windows PC launched on the Epic Games Store a month before it released on Steam. The game sold just 408,000 digital units on Epic Games Store in its first month. This is below another Epic Games Store exclusive, Borderlands 3, which sold 1.78 million units in its first month.

