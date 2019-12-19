January 2020 Games with Gold Announced - News

/ 403 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for January 2020. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.





The Games with Gold for January are:

Xbox One

Available for the whole month – Styx: Shards of Darkness

From January 16 to February 15 – Batman: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season

Xbox 360

From December 1 to 15 – Tekken 6 (plays on Xbox One)

From December 16 to 31 – LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (plays on Xbox One)

Here is an overview of the games:

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Infiltrate the impregnable city of the Dark Elves in Styx: Shards of Darkness. Alone or with a friend, sneak past your enemies and embark on a stealthy adventure as the goblin thief, Styx. Deceive your enemies, craft deadly traps and utilize unparalleled freedom of movement to accomplish the robbery of a lifetime. Batman: The Telltale Series

Put on the cape and cowl and defend Gotham in Batman: The Telltale Series. Featuring all 5 complete episodes, step into the fractured psyche of billionaire Bruce Wayne and his dark persona, the Batman. Featuring a noteworthy rogues gallery, your actions will determine the fate of the Dark Knight in this gritty and violent tale. Tekken 6

Test your reflexes against the best fighters in the world in Tekken 6. In the sixth version of the King of the Iron Fist Tournament, choose from a wide field of combatants, each with their own brand of deadly techniques and combinations. Featuring fast-paced action and deep character customization, discover why this series is among the top of its genre. LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

Return to the epic saga from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away in LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy. Play through all three of the original Star Wars films in the tongue-in-cheek LEGO style and humor. You’ll enjoy endless hours brick-building your way to adventure with over 50 of your favorite Star Wars characters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles