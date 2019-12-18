Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the Best-Selling Console Game in Japan This Decade - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,012 Views
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) sold 21,135 units last week in Japan to bring its lifetime sales to 3,383,582 units in the land of the rising sun. This makes it the best-selling game in Japan this decade.
Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) has a chance of eventually catching up and outselling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Pokemon is outselling Ultimate on a weekly basis since it launched in mid-November with sales of over 200,000 units per week and sales of 2,456,459 through December 15.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launched on December 7, 2018.
Fully deserved. Smash Ultimate is a must have for Switch owners.
Unless like me you're a Switch owner who doesn't like Smash ;)
curl-6 that's absurd! why you no like beating people up?
Fighting games just aren't fun to me. I prefer to progress through a level with many different foes and an evolving structure.
What's the bestselling game in Japan ever? Maybe Smash can creep up on that one over the years, too?
I think it's Pokémon Red/Blue, but maybe a multiplat has sold more.
Pokemon S/S will pass Smash in Japan. Should be within a couple hundred thousand in February. Then of course Animal Crossing comes out and might beat them both!
Not so sure about that, Pokemon normally drop down hard after the holidays while Smash keeps a steady pace. Even if Swo/Sh surpasses Smash momentarily, I don't think it can stay in front over a prolonged period of time - Smash's legs will make it overtake Pokemon again.
As for Animal Crossing, we'll see how well it will do. It could be a very serious contender and unlike Pokemon, also should have some legs to stay in front should it surpass Smash. By then Smash will probably be at 3.5M+, a very high bar to reach, so we'll have to wait and see how this plays out.
I also checked out which game sold the most in Japan, and according to the database here, Pokemon Red/Blue sold a staggering 10.22M in Japan alone, which is nuts! Smash ain't even in the top 30, it's on 34 (physical only), in front of Wii Sports resort and behind Monster Hunter 4 on the 3DS, so with digital it should be in front.
However, Pokemon X/Y (4.4M), Sun/Moon (3.82M) and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (4.9M) should still be in front this gen in Japan, so I'm not sure this article is actually correct...
Console game which excludes the 3ds in this article
This article does not consider handheld games.
Only two years to be the best selling game of the decade over there. That's impressive.
Two ?
Well, December 2018 and 2019.
I like how the dislikes aren't about how impressive it is, but about him being wrong on how long it's been out
