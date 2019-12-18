Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the Best-Selling Console Game in Japan This Decade - Sales

/ 1,012 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) sold 21,135 units last week in Japan to bring its lifetime sales to 3,383,582 units in the land of the rising sun. This makes it the best-selling game in Japan this decade.

Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) has a chance of eventually catching up and outselling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Pokemon is outselling Ultimate on a weekly basis since it launched in mid-November with sales of over 200,000 units per week and sales of 2,456,459 through December 15.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launched on December 7, 2018.





Thanks GoNintendo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles