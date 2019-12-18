NIS America Teases Announcements for PAX South 2020 - News

posted 4 hours ago

NIS America will host a panel at PAX South 2020 in San Antonio, Texas on January 17 at 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm ET.

NIS America will shore new "information that has never been revealed, along with new announcements."





Here is an overview of the panel:

There is no shortage of updates, surprises and giveaways* at this panel! NIS America (Disgaea series) will be taking a magnifying glass to the process and challenges that goes into porting popular franchises like Trails of Cold Steel III and having a special guest speak on announcements concerning some of your favorite games! Tell your friends, tell your parents: this is a panel you won’t want to miss! *While supplies last.

