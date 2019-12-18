Luigi's Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Announced - News

Nintendo has announced the Multiplayer Pack for Luigi’s Mansion 3. It will release in two parts in 2020. The Multiplayer Pack, which includes both parts, will be available for $9.99.





Here is an overview of each part:

Part 1 (due out by April 30, 2020) – Includes three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode, three new outfits for Luigi with matching floor themes, and new themed ghosts in the cooperative ScareScraper Mode. Users who purchase the downloadable content will also receive an in-game Polterpup light called the “Flashlight Type-P,” which can be used during Story Mode or ScareScraper.

(due out by April 30, 2020) – Includes three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode, three new outfits for Luigi with matching floor themes, and new themed ghosts in the cooperative ScareScraper Mode. Users who purchase the downloadable content will also receive an in-game Polterpup light called the “Flashlight Type-P,” which can be used during Story Mode or ScareScraper. Part 2 (due out by July 31, 2020) – Includes three more new mini-games for ScreamPark, three new ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes, and new themed ghosts.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is available now for Switch.

