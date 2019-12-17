Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Launches for Switch in the West on April 24, 2020 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto will launch for the Nintendo Switch in the west on April 24, 2020. This is a day after the release in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game includes the New Generations update pack DLC. It adds Kinshiki Otsutsuki and Momoshiki Otsutsuki as playable characters and new outfits for 11 characters.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:





