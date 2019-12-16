Iro Hero Headed to PS4 and Xbox One This Week - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Eastasiasoft announced it will release the retro-inspired shoot ’em up, Iro Hero, for the PlayStation 4 in North America on December 17, and for the PS4 in Europe and Xbox One worldwide on December 18. It will launch for the PS4 in Japan and Asia on December 20. It will cost $5.99 / €5.99, while the Xbox One version will be discounted by 20 percent until January 1, 2020.

Iro Hero is out now for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the agme:

Iro Hero is a vertical shoot ’em up with beautiful pixel art graphics inspired by many old-school classics. Staged across 9 action-packed levels, Iro Hero features a unique and fresh approach to the popular color polarity mechanic, with interactive level elements, color zones, reflective surfaces and much more.

Encounter 10 different types of enemies with over a hundred different behaviors, and defeat 10 final bosses in the vein of classic arcade games. Unlock special skills throughout the game to help you land a final blow or escape from desperate situations.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

