Most Disappointing Game of 2019 - ArticleCraig Snow , posted 3 hours ago / 826 Views
Sometimes it's a case of genuine disappointment, other times it's a feeling of just schadenfreude, but each year there are several games that fail miserably to meet expectations. This year's shortlist is a fitting mix of the two. From Kojima's latest mega high profile release - and first project post-Konami - to Sumo Digital finally managing to push out Crackdown 3 (although whether they should have bothered at all was quickly brought into question). If you're only ever happy when it rains then this award is for you. Enjoy!
The Shortlist:
Anthem
Death Stranding
Crackdown 3
Jump Force
Shenmue III
The 'Winner':
Anthem
Anthem crashed down to Earth with a bang... and then a whimper. It's yet another black mark against BioWare, hot off the heels of the critical and commercial pasting the company received for releasing Mass Effect: Andromeda in such a bizarre mess. BioWare's Andromeda, it just so happens, 'won' our award for most disappointing game of the year back in 2017, so perhaps we all should have known better by now - 'bite me twice, shame on me' and all that - but it seems the reservoir of good will the developer built up over the last couple of decades off the back of incredible games like Mass Effect 2, Knights of the Old Republic, Baldur's Gate, and Dragon Age hadn't quite dried up. Following the release of Anthem, however, BioWare's reputation as a stellar developer is in tatters.
17 Comments
Anthem and Andromeda before it were garbage. I swear Bioware has last chance to make a good game now.
I get some people disappointed on DS, maybe not the game itself is bad, just not exactly something they expect it to be, after all, its not a MGS or PT, it's not even close, but from my 100+ hours play, I can hardly say I am disappointed, even though I used to be one that had extremely high expectation on the game, maybe I just managed to accept what Kojima tried to give us, maybe its just me, personally. But I get it why a lot of ppl hate it.
It's all fake drama, because the title is an exclusive. This is the way of the medium right now, if something is published by Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo, then it has to either be industry changing, or a complete disaster. Another part is to some extent what Kojima remaked about, with it not being an FPS. It is not quite that narrow (as in simply not an FPS), but it is partly about it not being the subject matter/genre many people wanted. There is no reason to hate on Death Stranding, Crackdown 3, or Days Gone. They are all well made titles. Its a problem of people not reviewing material based on what it is, and rather what they want. Something can be good, but not intresting to you, or it can be bad, but still personally enjoyable.
Death Stranding shouldnt even be on that list, theres so many others.
Disappointing doesn't mean worst. It means ones with highest expectations that crashed and burn. Tons of people were disappointed by this game, hence why it won.
Nah, the amount of insane hype this game had (with some swearing off the early delivery-sim stuff was just Kojima keeping things close to his chest) warrants it for the faceplant it pulled off.
@Dulfite - It didn't win, it came second ^^
Although it did top the community poll.
@machina good call. Lol. Still, it explains why it's on the list.
Fallout 76 should still be the worst game of 2018 and 2019.
It's new games. Otherwise Duke Nukem Forever would win year after year.
Anthem was pure crap. Crackdown 3 after so many delays and 5 years of development was also a huge disappointment
Death Stranding is one of the best games of the generation, if anything it surpassed expectations. Also, Crackdown 3 was a blast to play, just pure simple fun and exploration. If any title on XBO was a little underwhelming this year it was Gear 5. Still a decent offering, but the gameplay is starting to feel aged. Too much fake drama around 1st party titles on all platforms. They are not all industry changing, or complete disasters.