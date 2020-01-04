Most Disappointing Game of 2019 - Article

Sometimes it's a case of genuine disappointment, other times it's a feeling of just schadenfreude, but each year there are several games that fail miserably to meet expectations. This year's shortlist is a fitting mix of the two. From Kojima's latest mega high profile release - and first project post-Konami - to Sumo Digital finally managing to push out Crackdown 3 (although whether they should have bothered at all was quickly brought into question). If you're only ever happy when it rains then this award is for you. Enjoy!

The Shortlist:





Anthem

Death Stranding

Crackdown 3

Jump Force





Shenmue III

The 'Winner':

Anthem

Anthem crashed down to Earth with a bang... and then a whimper. It's yet another black mark against BioWare, hot off the heels of the critical and commercial pasting the company received for releasing Mass Effect: Andromeda in such a bizarre mess. BioWare's Andromeda, it just so happens, 'won' our award for most disappointing game of the year back in 2017, so perhaps we all should have known better by now - 'bite me twice, shame on me' and all that - but it seems the reservoir of good will the developer built up over the last couple of decades off the back of incredible games like Mass Effect 2, Knights of the Old Republic, Baldur's Gate, and Dragon Age hadn't quite dried up. Following the release of Anthem, however, BioWare's reputation as a stellar developer is in tatters.

