With Gran Turismo, Mario Kart, and Forza all taking the year off, 2019 provided a huge opportunity for racing series that aren't in the vanguard of the console wars to finally gain some end-of-year award recognition. Codies in particular benefited from these absences, boasting half of the shortlisted titles and with a third just narrowly missing out, but it was far from plane sailing for the company as a duo of kart racers decided to try and Crash the party. Did they succeed?

The Shortlist:

DiRT Rally 2.0

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Team Sonic Racing

GRID

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

No photo finish here, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ended up cruising comfortably over the finish line. A beautiful remake of the now 20 year old Crash Team Racing, Nitro-Fueled pushed all the right nostalgia buttons and granted the whacky bandicoot a landslide victory in our Best Racing Game of 2019 category. Far from being a one-off, it seems that N. Sane Trilogy's incredibly well-received revival of series was just the beginning of a great new era for the franchise.

