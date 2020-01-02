Best Racing Game of 2019 - ArticleCraig Snow , posted 6 hours ago / 474 Views
With Gran Turismo, Mario Kart, and Forza all taking the year off, 2019 provided a huge opportunity for racing series that aren't in the vanguard of the console wars to finally gain some end-of-year award recognition. Codies in particular benefited from these absences, boasting half of the shortlisted titles and with a third just narrowly missing out, but it was far from plane sailing for the company as a duo of kart racers decided to try and Crash the party. Did they succeed?
The Shortlist:
DiRT Rally 2.0
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Team Sonic Racing
GRID
The Winner:
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
No photo finish here, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ended up cruising comfortably over the finish line. A beautiful remake of the now 20 year old Crash Team Racing, Nitro-Fueled pushed all the right nostalgia buttons and granted the whacky bandicoot a landslide victory in our Best Racing Game of 2019 category. Far from being a one-off, it seems that N. Sane Trilogy's incredibly well-received revival of series was just the beginning of a great new era for the franchise.
4 Comments
F1 2019 must have been the other codies title that just missed out on the shortlist. My housemate adores Crash Team Racing, but I'm still playing Wreckfest as my main racing game.
Wreckfest is my favourite racing title of recent years as well. Codies have become a bit stale; they've dropped the ball when it comes to damage physics (including its impact on gameplay), content, and variety in both the GRID and DiRT series.
For me WRC 8 was better than Dirt Rally 2.0 and Grid. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled deserves the win even if it is not really my kind of racing game.