Analyst: There Will be Next Gen News at The Game Awards Tonight, PS5 Game to be Announced - News

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter said there will be next generation news tonight at The Game Awards 2019. He specifically mentioned a PlayStation 5 game will be announced.

"Worth noting that we'll get some next gen news here," said Ahmad. "One example being a game announced for PS5 launch."

The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed lived on December 12 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.





