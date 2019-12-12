Final Fantasy VII Remake New Trailer Drops at The Game Awards Tonight - News

The official Twitter account for Final Fantasy VII Remake has revealed a new trailer for the game will be shown tonight at The Game Awards 2019.

"Who is Cloud Strife? Longtime fans know him well, and we’re excited to introduce his story to everyone watching [The Game Awards]," reads the Tweet. "Tune in tonight at 5:30PM PT for a new trailer that focuses on everyone’s favorite ex-SOLDIER!"

Confirmed presenters for The Game Awards include the former president of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aime, Ikumi Nakamura, Norman Reedus, the co-creator of Westworld Jonathan Nolan, and NBA professional for the Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry.

The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed lived on December 12 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.

