Switch Sold Over 50,000 Units in China on Launch Day - Sales

The Nintendo Switch has finally hit store shelves in China and the system sold over 50,000 units on launch day. The number comes from Niko Partners, which has data from online retailers and their own market model.

The Nintendo Switch launched in China on December 10 for RMB 2,099 ($300). It included a demo of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is pre-installed. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe was the also the only game available to purchase at launch. However, more titles including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey will launch in the coming week.

Online retailer JD.com sold more than 20,000 Switch consoles, with 47% of the buyers between the ages of 16 and 25. TMall reported sales of 10,000 units by 10am, with 75% of buyers under the age of 30. The console is on track to reach 100,000 units sold by the end of 2019, which was Niko Partners original forecast.





