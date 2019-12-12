Switch Sold Over 50,000 Units in China on Launch Day - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 399 Views
The Nintendo Switch has finally hit store shelves in China and the system sold over 50,000 units on launch day. The number comes from Niko Partners, which has data from online retailers and their own market model.
The Nintendo Switch launched in China on December 10 for RMB 2,099 ($300). It included a demo of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is pre-installed. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe was the also the only game available to purchase at launch. However, more titles including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey will launch in the coming week.
Online retailer JD.com sold more than 20,000 Switch consoles, with 47% of the buyers between the ages of 16 and 25. TMall reported sales of 10,000 units by 10am, with 75% of buyers under the age of 30. The console is on track to reach 100,000 units sold by the end of 2019, which was Niko Partners original forecast.
Seems pretty weak, but there are a lot of unknowns here like how many people can afford a Switch in China and if buying a console to play video games would lower your social score.
50k in 1 day with 1 game while the consoles has been on the grey market for years isnt too bad. It will grow bigger over time and games, Tencent is huge and will get the word out with all the publicity. Keep in mind the leader in the market is the PS4 with like 1.5 million in 5 years.
50,000 units is kind of impressive if it only had one game. Can it access other region's eshops?
Not without hacking the console (or maybe a VPN?). China is very strict when it comes to these sorts of things.
I have read somewhere that Chinese Switch cannot access other regions shops, which makes it even more impressive
Hah. And they said NSMBU wasn't a system seller... Nintendo sure showed them!
- +1
Sounds a lot for me. Could be compared with the 80.000 at (week?) launch in UK, which is a "huge" western modern consumer well aware about Nintendo... Having 50.000 in a country where there is still almost everything to do in term of marketing, it sounds promising to me.