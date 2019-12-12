Natsuki Chronicles Lands on the Xbox One on December 25 - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Qute announced the shoot 'em up, Natsuki Chronicles, will launch for Xbox One via the Microsoft Store on December 25 worldwide for $42.49 / 4,950 yen.

View a new trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game via the Microsoft Store:

"Shoot 'em up" evolve to a new level...Dramatic side-scrolling shoot 'em up!

You play as Natsuki, and carry out the missions! Do you believe her past or future?

Two game modes:

Chronicles Mode: The story is presented seamlessly during gameplay with fully voiced dialogue.

Arcade Mode: A brisk, 30-minute single-player campaign that recreates that nostalgic gameplay.

A wide variety of equipment can be found throughout the game, making for added replay value as players add to their collection. You can mix and match equipment with different properties! "Bullet Trajectory Display" function, You can check the direction of enemy bullets!

Natsuki Chronicles shares its setting with Ginga Force, but features a different set of characters. You can experience new chronicles of the pioneers who arrive on Seventier.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles