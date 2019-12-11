Resident Evil 2 Remake Tops 5 Million Sold, Surpasses Original PS1 Version - News

Capcom announced the remake of Resident Evil 2 has sold more than five million units worldwide. This is more than the original PlayStation version sold, which sold 4.96 million units.

The remake of Resident Evil 2 launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in January 2019. The original launched for the PlayStation in January 2018.

Earlier this week Capcom announced a remake of Resident Evil 3. It will launch on April 3, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

