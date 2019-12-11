Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD Launches for Switch in January 2020 - News

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants announced Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in January 2020.

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath first launched for the original Xbox in 2005, then for Windows PC in 2010, PlayStation 3 in 2011, PlayStation Vita in 2012, and iOS and Android in 2014.





Here is an overview of the game:

In the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk find their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws.

Along comes Stranger, a tall, dark and enigmatic bounty hunter with a mission to capture troublemakers and scoundrels and return them to civilized townships for incarceration.

But Stranger is keeping a secret and needs expensive surgery to survive. In his quest to earn enough Moolah, Stranger reluctantly accepts the ultimate bounty from the owner of the Mongo River and suddenly his adventure takes a very different turn.

