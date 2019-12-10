Steins;Gate 0 Out Now for the Switch - News

Publisher Spike Chunsoft has released Steins;Gate 0 for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe for $29.99 / £26.99 / €29.99. It is discounted at launch for $26.99 / £24.29 / €26.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

A new story in the critically-acclaimed Steins;Gate series. From the depths of despair–explore a whole new world line. Your favorite characters return alongside a brand new cast!

Key Features:

Steins;Gate continues the time travelling theme—but adds artificial intelligence as its central hook.

Help a group of young students bend time to their will and prevent the onset of World War 3.

Beautiful artwork and engaging story for an unforgettable experience.

Tells the story of an “Alternate Worldline”—what happens if players failed the original story.

Interact with the story using your smart phone – answering (or not!) your phone, and your responses, will determine the outcome to the story.

