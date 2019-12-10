Reggie Fils-Aime Will be a Presenter at The Game Awards 2019 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Game Awards 2019 host and creator Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter the former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime will be a presenter at this year's event on Thursday, December 12.

It is not known what Reggie will be presenting at this year's event. Previously he paid tribute to the late Satoru Iwata in 2015. In 2016, he showed off a new video of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

During the show in 2018, Reggie appeared on stage alongside head of Xbox Phil Spencer and former Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden.

I guess he received his invitation.... So happy to welcome @reggie back to #TheGameAwards on Thursday night as a presenter! He keeps up his perfect attendance record! pic.twitter.com/WHg5rEFt5B — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2019

