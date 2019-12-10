Final Fantasy VII Remake is a PS4 Timed Exclusive Until March 3, 2021 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has released an updated version of the Final Fantasy VII Remake box art. The new box art features a label that confirms the game will be a PlayStation 4 timed exclusive until March 3, 2021.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

View the updated box art below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

