Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update 10 and Ultra Pack 2 Launches This Week

posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the 10th free update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will release tomorrow, December 11, and the Ultra Pack 2 paid DLC will launch on December 12.

The free 10th update will include an expanded Photo Mode, new skills, new costumes, new accessories, and more.

The Ultra Pack 2 paid DLC includes new playable characters Android 21 and Majuub, and new Parallel Quests.





Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

