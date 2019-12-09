The Game Awards 2019 Will Actually Showcase Around 15 New Games - News

The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley previously said in a Reddit AMA there will be around 10 new games announced at this year's awards show.

Keighley via Twitter revealed there will actually be around 15 new games at the show. There will also be updates to existing games.

Q: #askTGA You said that around 10 new games will be announced, so how many updates are going to be in the show?

- @Jimmy0240062467



A: pic.twitter.com/kyYUqJ5kKZ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 6, 2019

The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed lived on December 12 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.

