Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection is Out Now For Switch - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft has released Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for the Nintendo Switch for $39.99. The collection includes Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue, as well as all the single player DLC for both games.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience the award-winning Assassin’s Creed franchise anywhere and anytime. Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection offers two action-packed games and all single-player DLC. Become the most feared pirate in the Caribbean in Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag® and transform into the ultimate assassin hunter in Assassin’s Creed® Rogue.

This exclusive compilation includes enhanced features for the Nintendo Switch system, such as Handheld Mode, HD Rumble, Touch Screen Interface, Optimized HUD, and Motion Control Aiming, plus bonus content.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles