Nintendo Switch Tops 1 Million Units Sold in Spain

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch has sold more than one million units in Spain.

The Switch has sold a total 1,036,000 units in Spain. The figures come from tracking source GfK, which includes sales of the regular Switch and the Switch. The Switch has sold 332,000 units in 2019, which has seen an increase in sales due to the release of the Switch on September 20.

Pokémon Sword and Shield set a new record for the Switch with the biggest launch ever for the console in Spain, with sales of over 125,000 units in its first weekend.

Here are the top 5 best-selling games on the Switch in Spain.

Super Mario Odyssey Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Splatoon 2 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

