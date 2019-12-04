Rumor: Microsoft Still Plans to Release Cheaper, Disc-Less Next Generation Xbox - News

Microsoft at E3 2019 announced its next generation console, the Xbox Scarlett. What it didn't mention was the rumored less powerful, disc-less and cheaper version of its console, which is codenamed Lockhart.

Kotaku is now reporting it has heard from four sources that Lockhart is still being developed. The Lockhart can be seen a successor to the Xbox One S and the Scarlett (codenamed Anaconda according to rumors) as a successor of the Xbox One X, says Kotaku.

Lockhart according to the sources will still include a solid-state drive like with the Xbox Anaconda and PlayStation 5. This is expected to lower load times. Lockhart will have a faster CPU than any current console, including the Xbox One X. This would allow for high frame-rates.

Microsoft's target is the Lockhart to run at 1440p resolution and 60 frames-per-second and the Anaconda to run at 4K resolution and 60 frames-per-second. Lockhart will likely be promoted alongside Microsoft's xCloud streaming service and Xbox Game Pass.

Another source speaking with The Verge says Microsoft is aiming for 10 teraflops of graphical power on the Xbox Anaconda and Lockhart will launch with around 4 teraflops of graphical power.

“We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” said a Microsoft spokesperson to Kotaku.

This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Microsoft.

