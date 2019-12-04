Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending November 30 - Black Friday - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,631,259 consoles sold for the week ending November 30, according to VGChartz estimates. The week ending November 30 includes Black Friday, which this year happened on November 29.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 1,181,523 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 913,506 units, the 3DS with 20,973 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 24 units.

Switch sales for Black Friday week are up by 257,979 units compared to Black Friday week 2018, which was for the week ending November 24, 2018. PlayStation 4 sales are down 459,123 units, Xbox One sales are down 123,042 units, Nintendo 3DS sales are down 207,554 units, and PlayStation Vita sales are down 2,218 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,631,259 ( 44,587,334 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,181,523 ( 103,736,169 ) Xbox One - 913,506 ( 44,911,567 ) 3DS - 20,973 ( 74,932,879 ) PS Vita - 24 ( 15,901,622 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 1,022,616 PlayStation 4 - 828,301 Xbox One - 755,631 3DS - 12,125

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 335,304 PlayStation 4 - 266,429 Xbox One - 145,692 3DS - 6,612 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 238,690 PlayStation 4 - 64,557 Xbox One - 4,830 3DS - 1,897 PS Vita - 24

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 34,649 PlayStation 4 - 22,236 Xbox One - 7,353 3DS - 339

