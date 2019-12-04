SIE CEO Jim Ryan: PlayStation Vita is 'A Business that We’re No Longer In' - News

It appears the PlayStation Vita is officially dead and Sony is no longer in the handheld gaming market, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan speaking with GameInformer in a recent interview.

"PlayStation Vita was brilliant in many ways, and the actual gaming experience was great, but clearly it’s a business that we’re no longer in now."

The PlayStation Vita originally launched in Japan in December 2011, followed by a release in North America and Europe in February 2021. The handheld was officially discontinued earlier this year.

