Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Rolls Onto Steam Next Week

SEGA announced Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD will launch for Windows PC via Steam on December 11 for $29.99. In the first week available it will be discounted to $23.99.

The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.





Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released for the Nintendo Wii in 2006, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD brings all the fun and chaos of the Monkey Ball series to modern consoles. Complete with updated graphics, optimized control schemes for each platform, a brand-new mini-game Decathalon mode where you complete a set of 10 mini-games in a row, and online leaderboards, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD is perfect for new fans of any age, as well as the most seasoned Monkey Ball series veterans.

Key Features:

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz is Back in HD: Originally released on the Wii in 2006, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD reinvigorates the original game with 100 single-player stages, 10 multi-player mini-games, revamped control schemes, updated graphics, and more.

Originally released on the Wii in 2006, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD reinvigorates the original game with 100 single-player stages, 10 multi-player mini-games, revamped control schemes, updated graphics, and more. Online Leaderboards: A first for the series, players can now compete with others around the world through online leaderboards for single-player Time Attack and the all-new Mini-Game Decathalon Score Attack modes.

A first for the series, players can now compete with others around the world through online leaderboards for single-player Time Attack and the all-new Mini-Game Decathalon Score Attack modes. No Monkey Business – Play Your Way: Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. With uniquely optimized control schemes for each platform, everyone from first-time rollers to world-record holders can jump right in to the fun.

