Ciel Fledge Release Date Revealed for the Switch and Steam

Publisher PQube and developer Studio Namaapa announced the daughter raising simulator, Ciel Fledge, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on February 21, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

1. Home, Sweet Home

Your lovely flat on ARK-3 is your daughter’s new home and the place where you interact with each other. Here you can chat with her about how she feels or how it goes with her friends, customize her outfits, check current stats, traits or relationships, save the game and set up the schedule for upcoming week!

2. The Schedule

The schedule is the backbone of Ciel Fledge and defines the activities of the upcoming week for both your daughter and yourself. Activities for her can be classes, like art or arithmetics, hobbies like gymnastics, meeting friends or simply rest. Since you need to bring home the bacon (or whatever they prefer in the year 3716), your choices are limited to the amount you will work this week in comparison to how much time you spend with your girl. All of this affects your daughter’s mood, how much money you have available and – ultimately – who she becomes as a person.

3. Encounters

Once the schedule is set, you can sit back and watch as the week unfolds. Depending on her activities, she can run into a wide variety of encounters with a colorful cast of characters, that all grow and change with your daughter over the years.

4. Challenges

The challenges your daughter faces—be it a test at school or battling an alien—are fought out in deck-based match-three mini-games. Customize your deck and keep track of which cards you combine to attack, defend, support and power a wide selection of special moves!

