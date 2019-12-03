Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! Delayed to Early Spring 2020 - News

Grounding, Inc. has delayed Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! to early spring 2020 for the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, SteamVR, and Oculus.

"Thank you for your support for Space Channel 5," reads a blog post from the developer. "We regret to announce the “Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash!” will be delayed. Originally scheduled to be released end of 2019, it has since been pushed back to Spring 2020. The new release date will be announced as soon as possible. Thank you again for your support to our game and apologize for the delay."

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Galaxy’s Only Chance… Is Dance!

Sega’s legendary rhythm game Space Channel 5 is coming back with virtual reality, More poses you strike, more viewer ratings you get, and the more heads you can turn as you dance til you drop and save the universe!

Characters:

Ulala – News reporter on Space Channel 5.

– News reporter on Space Channel 5. Roo & Kie – Identical rookie twin reporters.

– Identical rookie twin reporters. Othermoro – Morolians? Aliens speaking!?

– Morolians? Aliens speaking!? Morolians – Aliens forcing people to dance?

– Aliens forcing people to dance? Jaguar – Head of Space Pirate Broadcasting Station. Legendary reporter—willing to do anything to pursue the truth.

– Head of Space Pirate Broadcasting Station. Legendary reporter—willing to do anything to pursue the truth. Kell – Former agent of Space Police working with Space Pirate Broadcasting Station. (Jaguars)

– Former agent of Space Police working with Space Pirate Broadcasting Station. (Jaguars) Bello – Highly-educated and earned a degree from Space Science University working with Space Pirate Broadcasting Station. (Jaguars)

– Highly-educated and earned a degree from Space Science University working with Space Pirate Broadcasting Station. (Jaguars) Soon-soon – Former Space Car Racing champion driver working with Space Pirate Broadcasting Station. (Jaguars)

– Former Space Car Racing champion driver working with Space Pirate Broadcasting Station. (Jaguars) Glitter – Mysterious existence eats all the Groove Moxie in the whole entire galaxy…

– Mysterious existence eats all the Groove Moxie in the whole entire galaxy… And more!

Story:

Set in the 25th century, Space Channel 5’s top reporter Ulala is hosting a news report on mysterious dancing incident involving the aliens known as “Morolians” that forces people to dance. Fight against the invading aliens by dancing and receiving more views and helping Ulala win the ultimate dance battle.

Key Features:

Immerse into the world of Space Channel 5 with VR! – The world of Space Channel 5 is yours.

– The world of Space Channel 5 is yours. Move your body to the rhythm! – No keypad required. Hold the controllers and dance to the rhythm!

– No keypad required. Hold the controllers and dance to the rhythm! Save the universe with a groove! – More poses you strike, more viewer ratings you get! When an enemy’s beam is coming, let’s dodge with a pose! Beat them with your groove!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

