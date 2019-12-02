Overwatch 2 Will Explore the Overwatch Universe in New Ways - News

Overwatch 2 lead writer Michael Chu speaking in an interview with the official PlayStation Blog discussed the story in the game and how the team always wanted to tell stories in the Overwatch universe.

"We have always considered Overwatch as a universe that we want to tell stories in," said Chu. "Overwatch (the game) was the first expression of this universe, but we have been experimenting with PvE in the annual Archives events, and have certainly heard from the community that it’s something that they are interested in.

With story missions in Overwatch 2, we have the opportunity to make good on this, and explore the Overwatch universe in new ways. We like to call the story a Story Experience. It’s not quite a single-player campaign in that you will be playing the story alongside three other players in co-op. Players will experience the story together with their friends."





"For the last few years, we’ve been leading up to this story," he added. "The story of Overwatch 2 is the next step of the Overwatch story. You’ve been introduced to the main characters, to the conflicts, and the history of the world, but now we’re moving to the next chapter.

"Winston has pushed the button and recalled the Overwatch agents to fight against the threats the world faces. Now we know that some of the heroes have answered, but what will they do? How will the world react to them? And is Overwatch the solution the world needs? That’s what we’re looking to explore."

Overwatch 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

