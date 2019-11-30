PS5 Dev Kit and DualShock 5 Controller Image Leaked - News

An image of the PlayStation 5 development kit and DualShock 5 controller have appeared online via Twitter. The image features two PS5 dev kits with the DualShock 5 controller sitting on top of one of them.

The leaked PS5 dev kit looks the same as the one that was also leaked recently.

The dev kit for the PS5 features the same V shape that was seen in the leaked render. V in Roman Numerals stand for the number five, so the shape could be a nod to the name of the console.

The top left of the front panel features the text "Prototype 1 Not For Sale." There also appears to be six USB ports, as well as an opening where a disc can be inserted.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

PS5 devkits and Dualshock 5 controllers pic.twitter.com/qBFFpHivgf — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) November 30, 2019

