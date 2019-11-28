Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals - Switch Bundles, Switch Lite, Games, More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 486 Views
With Thanksgiving now here in the US a long list of Black Friday 2019 deals are also now available. A long list of retailers physical and online have started their Black Friday deals early.
Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles have been discounted, as well as games, controllers, Nintendo Online, and more.
Here is a list of some of the Xbox One Black Friday 2019 discounts:
- Consoles:
- $175 - Nintendo Switch Lite
- $230 - Nintendo Switch Lite with Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield
- $200 - Nintendo Switch Lite with $25 gift coupon
- $250 - Nintendo Switch - New Model
- $296 - Nintendo Switch - New Model - With Crash Team Racing and 12 month Switch Online family membership
- $300 - Nitnendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and $25 gift coupon
- Games:
- $81 - Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack
- $30 - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- $30 - Super Mario Odyssey
- $30 - Splatoon 2
- $45 - The Witcher 4: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
- More:
2 Comments
Be careful before picking up the original Switch console to double check if its the newer model with more battery life or not as some have claimed its the old model that has these deals. Unless you do care for having a smaller battery life.