PlayStation VR Game Fujii Launches on December 10

Developer Funktronic Labs announced the virtual reality game, Fujii, will launch for the PlayStation VR on December 10 in the US and Europe for $14.99. The game is available now for Windows PC virtual reality headsets.

Here is an overview of the game:

A serene, mystical journey that traverses a series of otherworldly, organic landscapes, Fujii is a respite for weary travelers. The experience flows between outdoor exploration and creative gardening, merging aspects of adventure and cultivation into a refreshing, musically enveloping whole.

After emerging from a mystical tree, players venture out to explore three unique and magical biomes. Watering, touching, and interacting in musical ways with plants and creatures throughout each biome restores its lifeforce, and expands the energetic rings of light that hover above. Each biome brings its own biodiversity and plant interactions, eventually leading players to the source of Fujii’s powerful energy well.

Fujii also lets players gather a host of exotic seeds from its varied biomes, which they can bring home to cultivate and customize their own unique, otherworldly garden. By lifting planters out of the ground and sowing seeds in pots of various shapes and sizes, players are able to craft unique, bountiful landscapes for virtual relaxation.

Key Features:

A meditative, musical gardening adventure that offers a unique and restorative VR experience.

Hike through three diverse biomes, collect seeds, and explore their enchanting flora and fauna.

Collect and grow several rare, musically-interactive plants.

Wonderful, interactive soundtrack by French artist and composer, Norman Bambi.

Relax in your garden with your companion gnome, and introduce creatures and insect life sourced from the wild.

Continue to cultivate your garden indefinitely, even after the conclusion of the story.

