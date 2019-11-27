Steam Autumn Sale Discounts Steam Controller to $5 - News

posted 16 hours ago

Valve is running its annual Autumn Sale for the Black Friday period. Many big titles have been heavily discounted. This includes Gears 5, the remake of Resident Evil 2, Rainbow Six: Siege, Code Vein, and more.

Games are not the only things discounted. Valve has heavily discounted its Steam Controller. The controller is available for a 90 percent discount, that is for just $5, while it usually costs $49.99. The figure does not include shipping, however, that is still a great deal.

If you end up purchasing the Steam Controller it will take upwards of a week to arrive in the mail. The deal is available until December 3.

