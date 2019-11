PlayStation Store Black Friday Deals Discounts Games Up to 40% Off - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Store Black Friday deals have started rolling out today and will remain discounted until December 2. Games have been discounted up to 40% off. A 12 month PlayStation Plus membership has also been discounted by 25%.

God of War, Concrete Genie, MediEvil, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and more will be added to the sale at a later time.





Check out the list of games discounted below:

PS4 Games | 11/22/2019 Title $Sale $Original A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE $24.99 $49.99 A WAY OUT $14.99 $29.99 ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN $29.99 $59.99 ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION $42.49 $84.99 ANTHEM $11.99 $59.99 ANTHEM: LEGION OF DAWN EDITION $15.99 $79.99 ARK: ABERRATION $6.99 $19.99 ARK: EXTINCTION $11.99 $19.99 ARK: SCORCHED EARTH $6.99 $19.99 ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED $17.49 $49.99 ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED EXPLORER’S EDITION $35.99 $89.99 ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED SEASON PASS $22.49 $44.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED LEGENDARY COLLECTION $65.99 $199.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY $17.99 $59.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY – DELUXE EDITION $23.99 $79.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY – GOLD EDITION $24.99 $99.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY – SEASON PASS $19.99 $39.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY – ULTIMATE EDITION $29.99 $119.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY THE FATE OF ATLANTIS $12.49 $24.99 ASSISSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY LEGACY OF THE FIRST BLADE $12.49 $24.99 BATTLEFIELD V $15.99 $39.99 BATTLEFIELD V YEAR 2 EDITION $29.99 $49.99 BATTLEWAKE (VR) $20.09 $29.99 BORDERLANDS 3 $40.19 $59.99 BORDERLANDS 3 DELUXE EDITION $53.59 $79.99 BORDERLANDS 3 SUPER DELUXE EDITION $80.39 $119.99 CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – OPERATOR EDITION $63.99 $79.99 CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – OPERATOR ENHANCED EDITION $79.99 $99.99 CAR MECHANIC SIMULATOR $19.49 $29.99 CAR MECHANIC SIMULATOR – DLC MEGA PACK $25.01 $38.49 CASTLE CRASHERS REMASTERED $8.99 $14.99 CASTLEVANIA ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION $9.99 $19.99 CATHERINE: FULL BODY $29.99 $59.99 CATHERINE: FULL BODY BONUS CONTENT BUNDLE $12.49 $24.99 CATHERINE: FULL BODY DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $39.99 $79.99 CODE VEIN $35.99 $59.99 CODE VEIN DELUXE EDITION $55.99 $79.99 COMPLETE YOUR ARK SEASON PASS $14.99 $29.99 CRASH BANDICOOT N. SANE TRILOGY $19.99 $39.99 CRASH TEAM RACING + CRASH TRILOGY BUNDLE $41.24 $74.99 CRASH TEAM RACING + SPYRO TRILOGY BUNDLE $41.24 $74.99 CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED $25.99 $39.99 CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED – NITROS OXIDE EDITION $38.99 $59.99 DARK PICTURES – MAN OF MEDAN $20.99 $29.99 DAUNTLESS – ARCSLAYER PACK $29.99 $39.99 DAUNTLESS – ARCSLAYER PACK $29.99 $39.99 DESTINY 2: FORSAKEN $14.99 $24.99 DESTINY 2: SHADOWKEEP $20.99 $34.99 DESTINY 2: SHADOWKEEP DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $44.99 $59.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 5 (WITH RED ORBS) $19.79 $59.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 5 DELUXE EDITION (WITH RED ORBS) $23.09 $69.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 5 DELUXE UPGRADE $7.49 $14.99 DICK WILDE (VR) $5.99 $14.99 DICK WILDE 2 (VR) $9.99 $19.99 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $14.99 $59.99 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FIGHTERZ EDITION $28.49 $94.99 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FIGHTERZ PASS $17.49 $34.99 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FIGHTERZ PASS 2 $12.49 $24.99 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – ULTIMATE EDITION $32.99 $109.99 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 $29.99 $59.99 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 CHAMPIONS EDITION $39.99 $79.99 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 FIFA 20 ULTIMATE EDITION $49.99 $99.99 EA SPORTS UFC 3 DELUXE EDITION $14.99 $29.99 F1 2019 $29.99 $59.99 F1 2019 LEGENDS EDITION SENNA & PROST $34.99 $69.99 FALLOUT 4: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $19.79 $59.99 FALLOUT 76 $19.99 $39.99 FALLOUT 76 TRICENTENNIAL EDITION $29.99 $59.99 FAR CRY 5 $14.99 $59.99 FAR CRY 5 SEASON PASS $14.99 $29.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN $15.99 $39.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN COMPLETE EDITION $29.99 $99.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN DELUXE EDITION $19.99 $49.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN ULTIMATE EDITION $38.99 $129.99 FOR HONOR COMPLETE EDITION $32.99 $99.99 FOR HONOR MARCHING FIRE EDITION $16.49 $49.99 FOR HONOR MARCHING FIRE EDITION $14.99 $29.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO ONLINE MEGALODON SHARK CASH CARD $84.99 $99.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO ONLINE MEGALODON SHARK CASH CARD $84.99 $99.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION $9.89 $29.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V: STARTER PACK AND MEGALODON SHARK CARD BUNDLE $83.99 $104.99 GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & GREAT WHITE SHARK CARD $22.49 $44.99 GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & MEGALODON SHARK CARD $40.49 $89.99 GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & WHALE SHARK CARD $26.99 $59.99 HITMAN – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $11.99 $59.99 JUMP FORCE $29.99 $59.99 JUMP FORCE – DELUXE EDITION $44.99 $89.99 JUMP FORCE – ULTIMATE EDITION $49.99 $99.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – COMPLETE EDITION $24.49 $69.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – EXPANSION PASS $14.99 $29.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – GOLD EDITION $20.99 $59.99 JUST CAUSE 4: RELOADED $13.99 $39.99 JUST DANCE 2020 $25.99 $39.99 L.A. NOIRE: THE VR CASE FILES $22.49 $29.99 LAYERS OF FEAR 2 $14.99 $29.99 LIFE IS STRANGE 2 – EPISODE 1 $1.99 $7.99 LIFE IS STRANGE 2 – EPISODE 2 – 5 BUNDLE $19.79 $32.99 LIFE IS STRANGE 2 COMPLETE SEASON $19.99 $39.99 MADDEN NFL 20 $35.99 $59.99 MADDEN NFL 20: SUPERSTAR EDITION $39.99 $79.99 MADDEN NFL 20: ULTIMATE SUPERSTAR EDITION $49.99 $99.99 METRO EXODUS $20.99 $59.99 METRO EXODUS EXPANSION PASS $12.49 $24.99 METRO EXODUS GOLD EDITION $29.74 $84.99 MLB THE SHOW 19 STUBS (1000) $0.69 $0.99 MLB THE SHOW 19 STUBS (11000) $5.99 $9.99 MLB THE SHOW 19: STUBS (150000) $49.99 $99.99 MLB THE SHOW 19: STUBS (24000) $11.99 $19.99 MLB THE SHOW 19: STUBS (5000) $3.49 $4.99 MLB THE SHOW 19: STUBS (67500) $24.99 $49.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE $29.99 $39.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE DELUXE KIT $11.24 $14.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE DIGITAL DELUXE $37.49 $49.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE MASTER EDITION $40.19 $59.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE MASTER EDITION DIGITAL DELUXE $46.89 $69.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD $14.99 $29.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – COMPLETE GESTURE PACK $21.24 $24.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – COMPLETE HANDLER COSTUME PACK $11.99 $14.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – COMPLETE STICKER PACK $7.99 $9.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – DLC COLLECTION $33.99 $39.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD DELUXE KIT $6.69 $9.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD: CHARACTER & PALICO EDIT VOUCHER: THREE-VOUCHER PACK $6.69 $9.99 MORTAL KOMBAT 11 $29.99 $59.99 MORTAL KOMBAT 11 – PREMIUM EDITION $44.99 $89.99 MORTAL KOMBAT 11 KOMBAT PACK $19.99 $39.99 MORTAL KOMBAT 11: 1150 TIME KRYSTALS $8.99 $9.99 MORTAL KOMBAT 11: 2500 TIME KRYSTALS $16.99 $19.99 MORTAL KOMBAT 11: 5600 TIME KRYSTALS $31.99 $39.99 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER $14.99 $59.99 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER DELUXE EDITION $22.49 $89.99 NBA 2K20 $29.99 $59.99 NBA 2K20 DIGITAL DELUXE $39.99 $79.99 NBA 2K20 LEGEND EDITION $49.99 $99.99 NBA 2K20: 200000 VC PACK $39.99 $49.99 NBA 2K20: 450000 VC PACK $79.99 $99.99 NBA 2K20: 75000 VC PACK $15.99 $19.99 NEED FOR SPEED HEAT $40.19 $59.99 NEED FOR SPEED HEAT DELUXE EDITION $41.99 $69.99 NHL 20 $29.99 $59.99 NHL 20 DELUXE EDITION $34.99 $69.99 NHL 20 ULTIMATE EDITION $39.99 $79.99 NI NO KUNI II: REVENANT KINGDOM $20.39 $59.99 NI NO KUNI II: REVENANT KINGDOM – DELUXE EDITION $27.19 $79.99 NI NO KUNI II: REVENANT KINGDOM – SEASON PASS $9.99 $19.99 ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER $29.99 $59.99 ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER DELUXE EDITION $53.99 $89.99 OVERWATCH LEGENDARY EDITION $19.79 $59.99 PALADINS CHAMPIONS PACK $9.89 $29.99 PALADINS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION 2019 $29.99 $59.99 PALADINS SEASON PASS 2019 $19.99 $39.99 PERSONA 5 $9.99 $19.99 PERSONA 5: COSTUME & BGM BUNDLE $29.99 $59.99 PERSONA 5: PERSONA BUNDLE $11.99 $19.99 PERSONA 5: ULTIMATE EDITION $42.49 $84.99 PHOENIX WRIGHT: ACE ATTORNEY TRILOGY $20.09 $29.99 PLANTS VS ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE $29.99 $39.99 PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE SEASONS EATINGZ EDITION $37.49 $49.99 PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS $14.99 $29.99 REALM ROYALE BASS DROP BUNDLE $7.49 $14.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 $29.99 $59.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: ULTIMATE EDITION $39.99 $99.99 REMNANT: FROM THE ASHES $27.99 $39.99 RESIDENT EVIL 2 $19.79 $59.99 RESIDENT EVIL 2 DELUXE EDITION $23.09 $69.99 ROBINSON: THE JOURNEY (VR) $20.99 $29.99 SAMURAI SHODOWN $44.99 $59.99 SAMURAI SHODOWN DELUXE EDITION $59.99 $79.99 SAMURAI SHODOWN SEASON 1 PASS $14.99 $19.99 SEKIRO $38.99 $59.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER DEFINITIVE EDITION $23.99 $59.99 SMITE BEST SELLERS BUNDLE $3.74 $4.99 SMITE STARTER SKINS BUNDLE $7.49 $9.99 SMITE THE BATTLEGROUND OF THE GODS BUNDLE $9.89 $14.99 SMITE ULTIMATE GOD PACK $9.89 $29.99 SPYRO + CRASH REMASTERED GAME BUNDLE $37.49 $74.99 SPYRO REIGNITED TRILOGY $19.99 $39.99 SUPER DODGEBALL BEATS $9.09 $12.99 SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET $11.99 $39.99 SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET COMPLETE EDITION $20.99 $69.99 TALES OF VESPERIA: DEFINITIVE EDITION $24.99 $49.99 THE CREW 2 $14.99 $59.99 THE CREW 2 GOLD EDITION $24.99 $99.99 THE CREW 2 SEASON PASS $19.99 $39.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE $9.99 $19.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: ELSWEYR $19.79 $59.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: ELSWEYR COLLECTOR’S EDITION $26.39 $79.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: ELSWEYR COLLECTOR’S EDITION UPGRADE $16.49 $49.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: ELSWEYR UPGRADE $13.19 $39.99 THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM SPECIAL EDITION $15.99 $39.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 6 $22.49 $29.99 THE OUTER WORLDS $44.99 $59.99 THE SIMS 4 $9.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE – CATS AND DOGS, PARENTHOOD, TODDLER STUFF $24.99 $49.99 THE SIMS 4 CATS & DOGS $19.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 CITY LIVING $19.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 DELUXE PARTY EDITION $12.49 $49.99 THE SIMS 4 DINE OUT $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 GET FAMOUS $19.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 GET TO WORK $19.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 GET TOGETHER $19.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 ISLAND LIVING DLC NA $19.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 JUNGLE ADVENTURE $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 OUTDOOR RETREAT $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 PARENTHOOD $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 SEASONS $19.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 SPA DAY $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 STRANGERVILLE NA $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 VAMPIRES $14.99 $19.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT $11.99 $39.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – BLOOD AND WINE $7.99 $19.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – COMPLETE EDITION $14.99 $49.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – HEARTS OF STONE $3.99 $9.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT EXPANSION PASS $9.99 $24.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT $29.99 $59.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT – GOLD EDITION $49.99 $99.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT – ULTIMATE EDITION $59.99 $119.99 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE DELUXE EDITION $11.99 $39.99 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE GOLD EDITION $27.99 $69.99 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE ULTIMATE EDITION $43.99 $109.99 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE YEAR 4 PASS $20.99 $29.99 TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 – YEAR 1 PASS $19.99 $39.99 TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 GOLD EDITION $24.99 $99.99 TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 STANDARD EDITION $14.99 $59.99 TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 ULTIMATE EDITION $29.99 $119.99 TRAILS OF COLD STEEL III DIGITAL DELUXE PREORDER $55.99 $79.99 TRAILS OF COLD STEEL III: PREMIUM COSMETIC BUNDLE $20.99 $29.99 TRAILS OF COLD STEEL III: STANDARD COSMETIC BUNDLE $10.49 $14.99 WATCH DOGS 1 + WATCH DOGS 2 STANDARD EDITIONS BUNDLE $14.99 $59.99 WATCH DOGS 2 $12.49 $49.99 WATCH DOGS 2 – DELUXE EDITION $14.99 $59.99 WATCH DOGS 2 – GOLD EDITION $22.49 $89.99 WATCH DOGS 2 – HUMAN CONDITIONS $7.49 $14.99 WATCH DOGS 2 – NO COMPROMISE $4.99 $9.99 WATCH DOGS 2 – SEASON PASS $15.99 $39.99 WOLFENSTEIN: YOUNGBLOOD DELUXE BUNDLE $19.99 $39.99 WORLD WAR Z THE GAME $17.99 $39.99 WWE 2K20 $29.99 $59.99 WWE 2K20 DELUXE EDITION $44.99 $89.99 PS4 Games | 11/24/2019 Title $Sale $Original ASTRO BOT RESCUE MISSION $13.99 $19.99 CONCRETE GENIE $20.09 $29.99 CONCRETE GENIE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $26.79 $39.99 DAYS GONE $19.99 $39.99 DAYS GONE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $24.99 $49.99 DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN $9.99 $19.99 DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $14.99 $29.99 EVERYBODY’S GOLF (VR) $20.99 $29.99 FIREWALL: ZERO HOUR $9.99 $19.99 GOD OF WAR DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $14.99 $29.99 GOD OF WAR PS4 $9.99 $19.99 HORIZON ZERO DAWN: COMPLETE EDITION $9.99 $19.99 HORIZON ZERO DAWN: THE FROZEN WILDS $4.99 $9.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $19.99 $39.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: SILVER LINING $4.99 $9.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE CITY THAT NEVER SLEEPS $12.49 $24.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE HEIST $4.99 $9.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: TURF WARS $4.99 $9.99 MEDIEVIL $20.09 $29.99 MEDIEVIL – DIGITAL DELUXE $26.79 $39.99 MLB THE SHOW 19 $20.09 $29.99 MLB THE SHOW 19 ALL-STAR EDITION $26.79 $39.99 MLB THE SHOW 19 DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $46.89 $69.99 THE INPATIENT $9.99 $19.99 THE LAST OF US REMASTERED $9.99 $19.99 UNCHARTED 4: A THIEF’S END $9.99 $19.99 UNCHARTED THE NATHAN DRAKE COLLECTION $9.99 $19.99 UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY $9.99 $19.99 UNTIL DAWN $13.99 $19.99 PS4 Games | 11/29/2019 Title $Sale $Original CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE $49.79 $59.99

