Ponpu Launches in Q2 2020, Game is Bomberman-Inspired - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Zordix Publishing and developer Purple Tree Studio announced the Bomberman-inspired game, Ponpu, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in Q2 2020.

“We’re beyond excited to get to publish Ponpu,” said Zordix Publishing boss Axel Danielsson in a press release. “It’s the kind of game where 1 match easily turns into 20, and we couldn’t be happier that Purple Tree Studio has entrusted us to help them launch this title to the global gaming audiences.”

Purple Tree Studios co-founder Pablo Purretti added, “We are super excited to work with Zordix on Ponpu. They’re a perfect match to the game and Zordix is a company that has been growing for years with talented people. Together we will make an amazing, fun and weird game that will hit the hearts of the indie game lovers.”

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Ponpu is a fun, fast-paced action game for your phone, PC and consoles. Up to four players can join in a local match.

Have fun throwing and deflecting bombs. Be the last one standing and do the victory dance in front of your friends!

Key Features:

Non-stop, brawl action

Local multiplayer

Everlasting fun

Unique art style

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles