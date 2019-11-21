Alien: Isolation Launches for the Switch on December 5 - News

Developer Feral Interactive announced Alien: Isolation will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 5 for $34.99 / £29.99 / €34.99 / 4,400 yen. You can pre-order the game now.

Alien: Isolation is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows PC, Mac, and Linux.

View the Alien: Isolation Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Survive heart-pounding horror as you’re relentlessly hunted through a desolate space station, in the immersive game rooted in Ridley Scott’s masterpiece.

When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it.

Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace.

Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the labyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and underequipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.

Key Features:

Inspired by the 1979 Film Alien – A game that returns to the roots of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece, using its atmosphere, art direction and production values to deliver the same terrifying thrills.

– A game that returns to the roots of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece, using its atmosphere, art direction and production values to deliver the same terrifying thrills. Improvise and Survive – Explore Sevastopol station and scavenge for hidden resources, crafting items and tech to improvise weapons and deterrents against the ultimate threat.

– Explore Sevastopol station and scavenge for hidden resources, crafting items and tech to improvise weapons and deterrents against the ultimate threat. Adapt to the Alien’s Moves – To evade the Alien as it hunts you down, make calculated moves and use your environment, from crawling through ventilation ducts to hiding in the shadows.

– To evade the Alien as it hunts you down, make calculated moves and use your environment, from crawling through ventilation ducts to hiding in the shadows. The Complete Collection – Loaded with all seven downloadable contents including “Last Survivor,” a recreation of Ellen Ripley’s final mission on board the Nostromo.

– Loaded with all seven downloadable contents including “Last Survivor,” a recreation of Ellen Ripley’s final mission on board the Nostromo. Feel the Fear Anytime, Anywhere – From gyroscopic aiming to HD rumble, Nintendo Switch technologies will keep you immersed in the horror.

