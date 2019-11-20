Borderlands 3 Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot Campaign DLC Announced - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software have announced Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot campaign DLC for Borderlands 3. The DLC will launch on December 19 and is included in the Season Pass and in the Super Deluxe Edition.

Borderlands 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot official reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the DLC:

Pull off the Ultimate Heist

Moxxi’s assembling a crew to plunder a derelict space station casino and you’ve proven yourself worthy of joining her ragtag team of “experts.” Successfully battle your way through Hyperion security forces and crazed casino-goers to reach a safe loaded with Eridium, cash, and all-new Legendary loot!

The Handsome Jackpot

This once-thriving destination is packed with unique zones worthy of Handsome Jack’s lavish lifestyle and dirty dealings but has been on total lockdown since his death.

You Ready for This?

To reach The Handsome Jackpot you need to have played enough of the Borderlands 3 story to have access to Sanctuary III.

The enemies and loot aboard the station will scale to your Vault Hunter’s level, ensuring that the casino heist missions and new Crew Challenges are suitably difficult and rewarding.

Beat Casino Security

Get a blast from Pandora’s past when you battle the Hyperion forces that outlived Handsome Jack, including never-before-seen enemies and larger-than-life bosses.

Score All-New Loot!

Walk away with Legendary weapons and gear and expand your collection of customization items with Vault Hunter Heads & Skins, Weapon Trinkets, an ECHO Device Skin, and new Emotes.

