Say No! More Announces for Switch, PC and iOS

Thunderful Publishing and developer Studio Fizbin have announced Say No! More for the Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and iOS. It will launch in summer 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Say No! More is a one-button game that is all about saying “No!” In a world where the word “No!” has been virtually banished, you start an internship at a company run by arrogant people. Everyone is convinced that the value of a person is defined only by their professional experience. After being bullied by colleagues and supervisors and used as a “yes”-puppet, you’ll find an old self-help tape titled “Say No! More.”

In addition to the helpful hints from the Coach, the “No!”-expert, driving songs motivate you to finally say “No!” Therefore, it’s important to find more cassette tapes in the game to help you grow a stronger, louder, and more significant No! You will end up facing your bullies while inspiring other employees and finally destroying the evil gang of abusive superiors and CEOs.

Key Features

Learn how to say No!

Additional Features

Charge your No! for bigger effect!

Make friends in your lunchbreak!

Laugh out loud because this game is very funny!

Irritate your colleagues! Laugh at them! Clap at them! Hmmm at them!

Make them feel you listen to them, but sarcastically!

Say No! in many different languages!

Customize your character!

Fight mean colleagues, supervisors and bosses!

And many more yet to announced things!

