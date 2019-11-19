The Outer Worlds Update Increases Font Size, Fixes Crash Issues, More - News

/ 102 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Obsidian Entertainment has released Patch 1.1.1.0 for The Outer Worlds. The update increases the font size, fixes crashing issues and more.

Here are the patch notes:

The crashing issue in Tartarus

Increase Font Size - Conversations/Subtitles

Muffled sound effects occur at random times for players on the PS4

Companions dying and failing companion quests on modes other than Supernova

Unable to finish "Radio Free Monarch"

Trophy "Not the Best Choice" fails to unlock properly

The Outer Worlds is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, and will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles