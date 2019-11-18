Death Stranding Debuts at the Top of the Spanish Charts - Sales

Death Stranding (PS4) debuted in first on the Spanish charts for week 45, 2019, which ended on November 10. The game sold 29,000 units in its first week.

Fortnite: Lote Fuego Oscuro (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 11,300 units, while the Nintendo Switch version debuted in sixth with sales of 4,800 units. Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) drops from first to third as sales fall from 29,000 units to 11,300 units.





The Nintendo Switch sold 5,700 units for the week, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 5,200 units sold and the Xbox One with 200 units sold.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 45, 2019 below:

Pos. Title Plat. Sales Total 1 Death Stranding PS4 23,300 NEW 2 Fortnite: Lote Fuego Oscuro PS4 16,000 NEW 3 Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch 11,300 40,300 4 Call of Duty: Moern Warfare PS4 8,900 77,050 5 FIFA 20 PS4 9,000 330,550 6 Fortnite: Lote Fuego Oscuro Switch 4,800 NEW 7 Mario y Sonic en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 Switch 4,200 NEW 8 Need for Speed Heat PS4 4,200 NEW 9 El misterioso viaje de Layton: Katrielle y la conspiración de los millonarios Switch 3,800 NEW 10 Grand Theft Auto V PS4 2,450 975,850





